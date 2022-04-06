Pooja Bedi confirms Hrithik-Saba & Sussanne-Arslan’s relationships: I'm happy when people find love

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has been creating waves in the town these days for their personal life. Sussanne has been rumoured to have found love in Arslan Goni while Hrithik is said to be dating actor-singer Saba Azad. Although both the couples haven’t made an official statement about their love affair, their frequent hangouts spoke volumes about their relationship. And now Pooja Bedi has finally made Hrithik-Saba and Sussanne-Arslan’s relationship. She made the big revelation after both the couples were seen partying with her.

During her recent conversation with Bombay Times, Pooja clarified that the past was hosted by Sussanne. She also went on to say that she is delighted with the fact that both Hrithik and Sussanne have found love again in their respective lives and also have so much support and respect for each other. “Overall, I am just happy when people find love, as not all relationships last forever. So, when you move out of what is not working and find someone who enables and empowers your journey ahead, it becomes liberating for any individual. You feel glad to leave behind what was wonderful but wasn’t working anymore. Everyone must find meaningful and purposeful relationships at different phases of their lives.,” she added.

Earlier, Hrithik and Saba had made the headlines after the two were seen walking out of the airport hands in hands. In fact, the rumoured couple has even got go-ahead for Hrithik’s family as Saba is often seen spending time with the Roshans. Besides, Hrithik’s cousin and niece are also seen dropping love-filled comments in Saba’s posts.

