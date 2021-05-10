Pooja Bedi on Kartik Aaryan being dropped from Dostana 2: People are envious of those who have privilege

Pooja Bedi, who has worked in many films and was a popular actress of the 90s, shares thoughts on Kartik Aaryan being removed from the film Dostana 2

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been grabbing headlines due to the recent Dostana 2 controversy. Recently, the makers announced that the actor is no more the part of the film. To note, the film was announced in 2019 with the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor, Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya in the lead role. But in the recent update, the makers are now going to recast. However, the news did not go well with his fans and was badly trolled on social media. And now, actress Pooja Bedi has reacted to the news.

In an interview with The Times of India, the actress showed her disappointment and said, “An actor’s career depends on his ability, skills, and fortune. It is not at all nice to blame nepotism for an actor's child wanting to become an actor. People are envious of people who have a certain privilege.” The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director was trolled for nepotism when late actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actress also mentioned that there is equal opportunity for everyone here and quoted , , and other celebs, who have made their name without having any connection in the industry.

It is worth mentioning here that the actor had shot for nearly 20 days before being sacked from the project. The reasons were never made clear but it was reported that he was not behaving professionally. He kept on demanding changes in the script and did not give due dates to the producers. The actress also said that she also gave an audition for the show Masaba Masaba.

