Pooja Bedi reacts to criticism over ‘flaunting privilege’ in Goa: If I die of Covid, I'm happy I lived freely

Pooja Bedi took to her Twitter handle to respond to trolls who criticized her for 'flaunting privilege' in Goa. Take a look.

Due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, people have been particularly cautious of the social distancing norms and have resorted to staying at home. During the on-going pandemic, Pooja Bedi took to her Twitter handle to share videos of her enjoying her vacation in Goa along with her fiancé Maneck Contractor. The actress has received backlash for a few comments she made on the photo and video sharing platform. In the post, the star can be seen standing without a mouth mask as she spoke about how one should live without fear.

Shortly after the star shared the post, netizens called her out for ‘flaunting privilege’ during a global pandemic. The actress was also criticized for being ‘insensitive’ and ‘ignorant’ about the situation. Moreover, the state of Goa is also experiencing a rise in Covid-19 cases, which further contributed to the backlash. Pooja had written, “Free your mind #NoFear Life is meant to be lived.. not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away!” Pooja replied to a user who criticized her for the video she shared saying, “if I die of covid, well I'm happy I LIVED FREELY & was not stuck in a cage for a year.”

If i got covid.. I would do steam inhalation.. gargle with salt water.. rest... eat herbs & drink lots of kaada. Think positive thoughts & be happy that while I didn't have covid I LIVED. & if I die of covid, well I'm happy I LIVED FREELY & was not stuck in a cage for a year. — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 16, 2021

I Goa!! There are SO many reasons to love Goa the outdoors The warmth of the locals The amazing food The sunshine & of course the fact that my health & wellness business is based in Goa@happysoulindia@goatourisminfo @goatourismtdg #happysoulmoment #happysoulwellness pic.twitter.com/qWTjxeIFBE — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 14, 2021

After receiving multiple tweets about her post, Pooja also gave a clarification about the same saying that she isn’t in Goa for a holiday, but lives there. The actress issued a statement, "I (love) Goa!! There are SO many reasons to love Goa the outdoors The warmth of the locals The amazing food The sunshine & of course the fact that my health & wellness business is based in Goa."

