Pooja Bedi reveals Alaya F wanted her to ‘settle down’ after her divorce; Says ‘They're really fond of Maneck’

In an interview, Pooja Bedi shared how Alaya F and Omar Furniturewala felt about her engagement with Maneck Contractor. Take a look.

Pooja Bedi loves sharing interesting anecdotes on her social media handles. The star has opened up about her life in a recent interview. Pooja, who was married to Farhan Furniturewala until 2003, has talked about her children’s reaction to her ex-husband having a child. In a conversation with Peepingmoon, the star also shared how Alaya F and Omar Furniturewala felt about her engagement with Maneck Contractor. Pooja said her children are still close to all her exes ad there’s a ‘great rapport’ between them.

Speaking to the outlet, Pooja explained that after her divorce, her kids watched her date many other people. “The fact there have been really nice guys who I was in relationships with and they've adored them all,” she said and further added, “Till today, my ex-boyfriends are great friends with my kids.” Pooja also said that Alaya and Omar are still in touch with her exes, they exchange messages and meet. The star revealed that after her ex-husband got remarried and had a child, Alaya asked her to settle down. She also said that her children are very fond of her fiancé Maneck.

Pooja also recalled the time Maneck proposed to her on a hot-air balloon. The star rushed back home to show her children the ring and talked about how elated they were after hearing the good news. "I came and told, 'babies guess what, Maneck uncle proposed to me'. I am showing them the ring and they're just so excited, 'Mumma, this is the best thing ever, we're so happy for you'," she said.

