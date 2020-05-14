Pooja Bedi reveals daughter Alaya F and son Omar pushed her to get her 'life together' and remarry

In a recent interview, Pooja Bedi revealed that is in fact her kids, actress Alaya F and son Omar, that forced her to get her life in order and find love again.

One of the many single mum's in Bollywood is actress Alaya Furniturewala's mother Pooja Bedi. The actress and host split from her husband when her two children, Alaya and Omar, were still small and raised them up as a single mother. In a recent interview, Pooja revealed that is in fact her kids that forced her to get her life in order and find love again. Well, this was much before Pooja found love again in Maneck Contractor and the couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year.

Pooja said, "My children have really liked the men in my life and they have liked each one of them. For whatever reason, it hasn’t worked out, but I enjoyed the journey with them,' she told SpotboyE. She also revealed that Alaya and Omar were her support and told her to 'settle down' like her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewala who has remarried and is a father now.

"Just before Maneck came into my life, Alaya and Omar were chatting about something and they said, ‘Mama, you should really get your life together.’ I said, ‘What?’ They said, ‘Yeah, look at papa. He has met Laila aunty and settled down with her. They have had a child together. He has got his life sorted. You should also get someone and just get married and settle down,’" Pooja said.

He has literally swept me off my feet... i accepted Maneck Contractor's proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon

Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness & to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm pic.twitter.com/JGvBSoIc2V — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 14, 2019

Pooja did take their advice seriously and is now engaged to Maneck whom she met after many years on their school alumni WhatsApp group. Pooja had also shared her engagement photos on social media and tweeted, "He has literally swept me off my feet... i accepted Maneck Contractor's proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness & to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm."

