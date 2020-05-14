Pooja Bedi reveals daughter Alaya F and son Omar pushed her to get her 'life together' and remarry
One of the many single mum's in Bollywood is actress Alaya Furniturewala's mother Pooja Bedi. The actress and host split from her husband when her two children, Alaya and Omar, were still small and raised them up as a single mother. In a recent interview, Pooja revealed that is in fact her kids that forced her to get her life in order and find love again. Well, this was much before Pooja found love again in Maneck Contractor and the couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year.
Pooja said, "My children have really liked the men in my life and they have liked each one of them. For whatever reason, it hasn’t worked out, but I enjoyed the journey with them,' she told SpotboyE. She also revealed that Alaya and Omar were her support and told her to 'settle down' like her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewala who has remarried and is a father now.
Check out Pooja Bedi's Instagram post here:
"Just before Maneck came into my life, Alaya and Omar were chatting about something and they said, ‘Mama, you should really get your life together.’ I said, ‘What?’ They said, ‘Yeah, look at papa. He has met Laila aunty and settled down with her. They have had a child together. He has got his life sorted. You should also get someone and just get married and settle down,’" Pooja said.
He has literally swept me off my feet... i accepted Maneck Contractor's proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon
Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness & to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm pic.twitter.com/JGvBSoIc2V
— Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 14, 2019
Pooja did take their advice seriously and is now engaged to Maneck whom she met after many years on their school alumni WhatsApp group. Pooja had also shared her engagement photos on social media and tweeted, "He has literally swept me off my feet... i accepted Maneck Contractor's proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness & to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm."
Anonymous 1 day ago
Pooja Bedi was too advanced for the society she lives in. Her kamasutra ad was the talking point. Maybe she would have been happier if in the west. I remember, she was singed for a film only because she exposes a lot and not for her acting skills. Just likeher dad, she moved from one partner to another.wishher kids don't have to go through all that stuff