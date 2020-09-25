  1. Home
Pooja Bedi says Bollywood drugs probe more like a distraction from the news that matters

Pooja Bedi took to her Twitter account to share her thoughts about the drugs probe by NCB surrounding the Bollywood industry. Check out the tweet.
As per a news report by India Today, actress and talk show host Pooja Bedi has shared her thoughts about the drugs probe surrounding the Bollywood industry. Pooja Bedi tweeted saying, "There's clearly more than bollywood doing drugs in india 2 support this level of drug trade. So The question is WHY aren't we chasing other users who obvsly r in MASSIVE numbers? & is #BollywoodCleanup. Just a media distraction from NEWS issues that MATTER?" The news report further goes on to add how the tweet by Pooja Bedi is hinting that it's not just people from Bollywood who are into drugs. 

The news reports state that the Narcotics Control Bureau is currently probing the drugs angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The news reports further go on to add how, the late actor's family lawyer, Vikas Singh stated about the attention getting diverted due to NCB's probe into Bollywood. The news reports state how the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer spoke about the actor's death case. He reportedly stated that the NCB's investigation into drugs relating to the Bollywood industry is getting all the attention and that has sidelined the issue of the late actor's death. 

Vikas Singh also adds how, the CBI has not made any statements to the press about their finding or which direction is the case taken. He also adds that the family of the late star feels helpless at this moment. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being probed by CBI, ED and NCB. 

