Pooja Bedi says she chooses ‘to stay unvaccinated’ even after testing COVID positive; Watch VIDEO

Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, Pooja took to Instagram and shared the news with netizens online. In the video, Pooja was heard saying that she has tested positive for coronavirus. She shares that at first, she thought she had an allergy, but when she got down with fever, she decided to get checked. Pooja also stated that she is taking all necessary precautions and would like to depend on her body’s natural immunity to fight the virus. Moreover, she informed that her fiancé and house help have the virus as well.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Pooja wrote a caption as well. It read, “COVID POSITIVE!!!! I have finally been diagnosed as covid positive. I chose/choose to stay unvaccinated as its my personal decision to allow my own natural immunity and alternative healing and wellness practices to accelerate my healing. You do what's right for you. Each to their own. Caution. not panic. @happysoullifestyle @wishingherb @rawpressery”.

As soon as Pooja shared the news, friends and fans of the actress dropped get-well-soon wishes in the comments section. While one fan wrote, “You will get well soon”, another user’s comment read, “sending healing energies”.

In April this year, when the second-wave of COVID was on the rise, Pooja had shared a video featuring herself enjoying her time in Goa, along with her fiancé Maneck Contractor, while she spoke about living without fear. Sharing the video, she had written, “Free your mind #NoFear Life is meant to be lived.. not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away!” Netizens criticized her for ‘flaunting privilege’. Pooja replied to a user who criticized her for the video she shared saying, “if I die of covid, well I'm happy I LIVED FREELY & was not stuck in a cage for a year.”

