Pooja Bedi says what happened to Aryan Khan is 'deeply unfortunate': He has been punished in undue proportion

Almost after three weeks, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan managed to procure bail in the drug raid case. The star kid was behind the bars from October 7 after the court sent him to judicial custody. His bail news came as a sigh of relief for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan who were struggling with hard times. Many celebrities including Hrithik Roshan came out in the support of the family during this time and shared their feelings for Aryan on social media. Pooja Bedi is also one of them and in a conversation with ETimes, she called the whole incident 'unfortunate.'

Pooja, in her chat with the portal, said, "What happened to Aryan or any young kid his age is deeply unfortunate. To be tossed behind bars with hardened criminals for weeks with no evidence to incriminate him, when bail should be the norm, not an exception in such cases, and to have the media breathing down your neck and projecting you as some criminal deviant, cannot be positive in any way." Further, Pooja stressed the importance of having a fair trial and said that punishment should be in proportion to one's crime. However, in Aryan's case, Pooja felt that he was punished in 'undue proportion.'

Pooja had earlier also tweeted in support of Aryan Khan and referred to him as an ‘innocent kid’. Her tweet was, "If no drugs were found on #AryanKhan isn't it appalling that an innocent kid is made to spend days & days in lockup? Its psychologically damaging to be put in jail for no reason. The judicial system needs a major revamp... such systems create criminals by punishing innocents."

It is worth mentioning here that Shah Rukh Khan’s son was detained with seven others including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha after a raid on Cordelia Cruise at the Mumbai coast.

