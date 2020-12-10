Pooja Bedi slams commercial featuring Sanjana Sanghi, says 'horrified' to watch violence against men

Scores of netizens including Pooja Bedi have slammed the commercial for promoting violence against men. In the commercial, we get to see Sanjana slapping her male co-star 8 times.

Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi seems to have found herself in the middle of a Twitter controversy. The actress recently featured in a streaming platform's commercial along with another young actor and the ad has not gone down well with a section of netizens. Scores of netizens including Pooja Bedi have slammed the commercial for promoting violence against men. In the commercial, we get to see Sanjana and her co-star sitting on the couch deciding what to watch.

While they fail to decide on which show, the commercial then shows Sanjana slapping the male actor eight times in order to decide which movie they should watch. The idea of the commercial has been slammed by netizens who questioned what would the result be if the tables were turned.

Pooja Bedi slammed the advertisement and tweeted, "Absolutely HORRIFIED 2 watch this advt. Domestic violence against men is NOT acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advt? This should NEVER CLEAR an advertising board! #men have rights! #domesticviolence @sharmarekha @smritiirani @DeepikaBhardwaj @amitdeshmra."

Another user tweeted, "@lionsgateplayIN? What is this latest ad by #SanjanaSanghi ! Take it down , apologize for promoting a content on abuse ! What cheap mentality is this? If you don’t have any creativity, it’s ok but not ok to hit another person to promote your product! (sic)"

Take a look at Pooja Bedi's tweet:

Absolutely HORRIFIED 2 watch this advt. Domestic violence against men is NOT acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advt? This should NEVER CLEAR an advertising board! #men have rights! #domesticviolence@sharmarekha @smritiirani @DeepikaBhardwaj @amitdeshmra https://t.co/9yph7VMuAw — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) December 9, 2020

@lionsgateplayIN ? What is this latest ad by #SanjanaSanghi ! Take it down , apologize for promoting a content on abuse ! What cheap mentality is this ? If you don’t have any creativity, it’s ok but not ok to hit another person to promote your product! @thekiranbedi please — um sram (@umasram) December 10, 2020

Update | #SanjanaSanghi has deleted this Ad from her Instagram account ASCI has reverted they are in process of evaluating several complaints sent in this matter#LionsgatePlay @lionsgateplayIN https://t.co/ZzbWNGPF01 — Men’s Day Out (@MensDayOutIndia) December 7, 2020

Cringe ad.....!! Treat everyone in a same manner without categorising into men, women or trans. Legal action should be taken on them for promoting and justifying violence against men. Have some shame and spine

@sanjanasanghi96#SanjanaSanghi #Lionsgate pic.twitter.com/j21sRgquy1 — Rushank Soni (@Rushanksoni22) December 10, 2020

As per reports, the Advertising Standards Council of India has taken the matter into consideration. Sanjana Sanghi, who had reportedly shared the ad on her Instagram, has also now deleted the same.

