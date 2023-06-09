Pooja Bedi SLAMS ‘overenthusiastic’ media outlets for reporting about her life with misleading headlines

An old interview of Pooja Bedi from a few years ago resurfaced on the Internet. In the throwback interview, Pooja spoke about her success story, revealing the significant changes in her life after her she walked out of her marriage with ex-husband Farhan Furniturewala, without taking alimony. In the interview, she mentioned that post the divorce, she started writing weekly columns, which led her to bigger things, and eventually, she was driving the same Mercedes that her husband had. She said this a few years ago on Doordarshan’s talk show Koshish Se Kaamyaabi Tak. After several media outlets published her interview recently with misleading headlines, Pooja Bedi shared a post to clarify that she was sharing her story of personal triumphs, and it wasn’t meant to vilify the father of her children, Alaya F and Omar.

Pooja Bedi addresses her old interview on divorce from ex-husband Farhan Furniturewala

Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala, who tied the knot in 1994, got divorced in 2003. In her recent Twitter post, Pooja Bedi wrote, “Headlines can be so misleading! They can cause chaos, like in this situation, when there is no need for any. Always Look beyond the headlines... to see the bigger picture. It takes a set of positive eyes to see a situation in a positive light. Do u have that ability?” Further, she attached a statement, in which she mentioned that an interview of hers from 2015 has resurfaced, and that headlines on some ‘overenthusiastic’ sites have painted her ex-husband as someone bad. However, she added that it was her story of struggle and decisions and triumphs, and was not meant to vilify Farhan. She added that he has never neglected their children emotionally and has been a ‘major contributor’ to their personal and educational expenses.

Pooja Bedi said that she and Farhan have grown personally as well as professional, and that they continue to have warmth, fondness and respect for each other. She said that instead of such negativity, what should make for better headlines is how they all go out together as a family, and how their current partners are so graceful and respectful of the situation. “Lets promote what is positive and worthy of emulation if we seek to make a healthy society and set the right examples," she wrote.

Pooja Bedi got engaged to Maneck Contractor in February 2019. Meanwhile, Farhan married Laila Khan in 2010.

