Pooja Bedi's anti reservation comment starts a Twitter debate; Netizens put her on the spot

Pooja Bedi landed in a soup after she put up an anti-reservation post on Twitter. In her Tweet, Pooja addressed Priyanka Gandhi, the General Secretary of the All India Congress Party denouncing the concept of reservation and quotas in India. She hailed BJP after the Supreme Court's ruling that stated quotas and reservation for promotion in government jobs isn't a fundamental right. However, her tweet did not go well with the netizens who put her on the spot.

Pooja's tweet read, "Dear @priyankagandhi I think its VERY positive that @BJP4India wants 2 end the quota & reservation systems! if we believe in ONE india & merit & an end to divisive politics.... this is definitely a step in the right direction. This reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement.” She was reacting to a statement made by the Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi." The statement received a lot of criticism and netizens reminded her that being Kabir Bedi's daughter is one of the privileges that she enjoys.

They also questioned her about daughter Alaya's Bollywood debut stating how she got the opportunity to act in films unlike the other struggling actors in Mumbai waiting for a chance. Alaya F recently marked her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. The young debutante played a pivotal role in the film and shared the screen with Saif and Tabu in her first film.

Check out the reactions:

