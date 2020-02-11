Pooja Bedi's anti reservation comment starts a Twitter debate; Netizens put her on the spot

Netizens slam Pooja Bedi for her anti-reservation post on Twitter and ask her about nepotism hinting about daughter Alaya F's Bollywood debut.

Pooja Bedi landed in a soup after she put up an anti-reservation post on Twitter. In her Tweet, Pooja addressed Priyanka Gandhi, the General Secretary of the All India Congress Party denouncing the concept of reservation and quotas in India. She hailed BJP after the Supreme Court's ruling that stated quotas and reservation for promotion in government jobs isn't a fundamental right. However, her tweet did not go well with the netizens who put her on the spot.

Pooja's tweet read, "Dear @priyankagandhi I think its VERY positive that @BJP4India wants 2 end the quota & reservation systems! if we believe in ONE india & merit & an end to divisive politics.... this is definitely a step in the right direction. This reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement.” She was reacting to a statement made by the Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi." The statement received a lot of criticism and netizens reminded her that being Kabir Bedi's daughter is one of the privileges that she enjoys.

Dear @priyankagandhi I think its VERY positive that @BJP4India wants 2 end the quota & reservation systems! if we believe in ONE india & merit & an end to divisive politics.... this is definitely a step in right direction. This reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement https://t.co/ZXR6FokFzc — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 11, 2020

They also questioned her about daughter Alaya's Bollywood debut stating how she got the opportunity to act in films unlike the other struggling actors in Mumbai waiting for a chance. Alaya F recently marked her Bollywood debut with starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. The young debutante played a pivotal role in the film and shared the screen with Saif and in her first film.

Like your sheer hardwork and no entitlement or fame you received as a result of your parents? Or like how your daughter has struggled along with all those struggling actors in Mumbai and poor girl is trying to get a role? — Sextina Aquafina Belcher (@HitchhikerQ) February 11, 2020

Very convenient words from a rich, upper caste person. Please shed some wisdom by sharing your thoughts on caste system which is the root of discrimination. — Goodindian (@theaverage__guy) February 11, 2020

Pooja, Why don't you work for abolition of caste? That's definitely ONE India. Fight for those who die cleaning the shit from gutters. That's ONE India. And lovely how you flippantly discard centuries of atrocities committed by upper castes on those lower down the ladder. — My Fellow Indians (@MyFellowIndians) February 11, 2020

