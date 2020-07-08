Pooja Bhatt addresses nepotism debate & backing Kangana Ranaut: Facts don’t find takers, fiction does

Pooja Bhatt tweeted about how the Bhatts' production house, Vishesh Films, has launched many newcomers and was once upon a time accused for not working with established actors.

Amid the raging nepotism debate that came under the spotlight once again after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Pooja Bhatt has now addressed the same in a series of tweets. On Wednesday, the actress-director tweeted about how the Bhatts' production house, Vishesh Films, has launched many newcomers and was once upon a time accused for not working with established actors.

Pooja Bhatt wrote, "Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent-actors,musicians & technicians,than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh. Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does." She went on to say, "There was a time when the Bhatt’s were accused of having something against established actors & made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers & not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google & tweet guys & won’t even say think & speak."

Pooja also touched upon how was launched by Vishesh Films as they produced her debut film 'Gangster'. "As for Kangana Ranaut-She is a great talent, if not she wouldn’t have been launched by Vishesh films in “Gangster”.Yes Anurag Basu discovered her,but Vishesh Films backed his vision & invested in the film. No small feat. Here’s wishing her the very best in all her endeavours."

She also added how their upcoming film Sadak 2 also will be launching a music teacher from Chandigarh who showcased his talent. "Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment,a dream,a harmonium & a brilliant song called ‘Ishq Kamaal’ that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father," Pooja tweeted.

She concluded by saying, "Toh yeh ‘Nepotism’ shabd se kissi aur Ko zalil karne ki koshish karo doston. The people who have found their way into the movies through the springboard we provided over the decades know what we stand for. And if they have forgotten,It’s their tragedy. Not ours.Have a great day!"

In recent times, Kangana Ranaut has vocally attacked industry bigwigs for sidelining talented artists and giving star kids the platform.

