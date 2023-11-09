Pooja Bhatt attributes Alia Bhatt’s success to THIS trait; opens up on failed marriage to Manish Makhija

Pooja Bhatt shares a great bond with her sister Alia Bhatt. She often speaks fondly about her in interviews, and admires her successful career. In a recent conversation at a book launch, Pooja Bhatt talked about how speaking up for things without is something she has inherited from her father Mahesh Bhatt. She then added that Alia is so successful because she knows exactly what to share, and what not to.

Pooja Bhatt says Alia Bhatt knows what to share

While speaking at the launch of the book Unchain My Heart, Pooja Bhatt said that it is in her nature to speak up about issues and causes she believes in, and that is something she has inherited from her dad. “I can't let people tell me 'Oh that was such a courageous thing to do. You spoke up about this.' I can't take credit for that. It is my nature. When I speak up for a woman, I speak up for myself When I speak up for a cause, I speak up for myself,” said Pooja.

She further added that this is a trait that Alia Bhatt doesn’t have. “It's something I have inherited from my father, and it's something that, thank God, my sister Alia has not. Because that’s the reason she is so successful. Because she knows exactly what to share, what not to share. What to put out there, what not to put out there.”

However, she added that she has learned that it’s only when she is speaking from the heart that things really get communicated. Pooja Bhatt is Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt’s daughter. Alia Bhatt is Pooja's half-sister and the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

Pooja Bhatt on her failed marriage

Pooja was married to restaurateur Manish Makhija from 2003 to 2014. Speaking about their failed marriage, she said that she found herself in a marriage that was ‘crumbling’. However, she added that it wasn’t due to a painful situation, but rather because it was boring. “

“As a woman, I realized that I lost myself in the process while ticking the box that society has set for me. It took me some time to realize that I was trapped in a marriage that wasn’t working for me. I lost my femininity. I forgot who I was. He was a perfectly wonderful man but there was a loneliness in my soul,” she said.

On the work front, Pooja Bhatt was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and was declared as a fourth runner-up.

