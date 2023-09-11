Pooja Bhatt breaks silence over her viral kissing picture with dad Mahesh Bhatt: ‘Shah Rukh Khan told me…’

In 1994, Pooja Bhatt and her father Mahesh Bhatt posed for a photo on the cover of a magazine that caused quite a controversy. In the picture, Pooja was seen kissing her father, and this display of affection sparked a frenzy and garnered backlash from the public back then. Now, in a recent interview, Pooja Bhatt spoke about the magazine cover and the picture with her father. She also revealed what Shah Rukh Khan once told her about showing affection.

Pooja Bhatt on viral kissing picture with Mahesh Bhatt

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Pooja Bhatt was asked whether she regrets the viral kissing picture with Mahesh Bhatt. In response, Pooja replied, “No, because I see it very simple, and I think that unfortunately jo hota hai, a frozen moment can be represented and misrepresented in any way. Aur mujhe yaad hai Shah Rukh ne mujhe yeh kaha tha when you have daughters, jab hi aapke bacche chote hai, how often child just say, ‘Mummy papa give me a kiss’. (I remember Shah Rukh once told me that when you have kids, often the child asks the parents to give them a kiss). And they go this way. Mai ab bhi is umar mein bhi wahi 10-pound ki bacchi hoon for my father. Vo zindagi bhar wahi rahege for me (Even at this age, I’m still the same 10-pound kid for my father. He will always remain the same for me).”

She further added that it was an absolutely innocent moment. “It was an innocent moment captured which has been connoted in so many ways. Jisko jo karna hai, woh karenge (people will do what they want to). I am not going to sit here and defend it. If someone can question a father-daughter bond like this, they are capable of thinking the worst,” she said.

Pooja Bhatt is Mahesh Bhatt’s eldest daughter from his first marriage with Kiran Bhatt. They also have a son Rahul Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt then married Soni Razdan in 1986, and they have two daughters, Shaheen and Alia Bhatt.

