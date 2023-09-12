Pooja Bhatt breaks stoic silence as she finally REACTS to rumors claiming Alia Bhatt is her daughter

Pooja Bhatt has been grabbing a lot of attention these days. The actress has been quite a popular name not just for her films but also for her unabashed viewpoints. She has never shied away from speaking her mind. The actress was also a part of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. Though she didn't emerge as the winner of the show, she surely won hearts. This was the first time ever that fans got to see Pooja Bhatt as a person. Many admired her for her strong opinions and deep intellect. In her long career, the actress has had her fair share of controversies and rumors surrounding her. Pooja Bhatt, for the first time, broke her silence on the infamous rumor that Alia Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and her.

Pooja Bhatt reacts to the rumors about Alia Bhatt being her daughter

The Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi actress in a conversation with Siddharth Kanan reacted to the wild rumor that Alia Bhatt is her daughter. Before the veteran actress’ response, she was told about Alia Bhatt making fun of these rumors. She was then asked to respond, to which Pooja said that these rumors are nothing but ‘absurd’. Bhatt said that such rumors reveal more about the person spreading them than about the person who is the subject of the rumor.

“Ye toh humare desh mein bahut purani cheez hai (This is not new in our country). Start talking about somebody’s relationship with their daughter or with their bhabhi or with their sister or with their whatever. Now, how do you counteract that? Ke aap iss cheez ko dignity bhi de sakte hai respond kar ke? It is absurd,” Pooja said.

Pooja Bhatt on her bond with Alia Bhatt

In the same interview, Pooja also spoke about her bond with Alia Bhatt and revealed getting a call from the actress after she came out of the Bigg Boss house. She shared that Alia claimed to be closer to her after watching the show. Alia Bhatt was a dedicated viewer of the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2.

For the unversed, Pooja Bhatt is the eldest daughter of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt from his first marriage with Kiran Bhatt. She also has a brother named Rahul Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt then married Soni Razdan in 1986. They have two daughters together, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.

Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt share an age difference of 21 years.

