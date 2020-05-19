Pooja Bhatt calls Faizal Siddiqui’s TikTok video ‘depraved’; Says ‘This man needs to be taken to task’

Days after Faizal Siddiqui’s video for apparently promoting acid attack goes viral, Pooja Bhatt calls out TikTok for promoting the depraved video.

TikTok videos have been creating a lot of buzz these days especially for its ongoing controversy with YouTube. Amid this ongoing row, the infamous TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui grabbed massive attention (criticism) after his video of allegedly promoting an acid attack on women went viral. In the video, Faisal was seen taking revenge from a girl who had left him by splashing her with a liquid that damages her face. This video has been garnering a lot of flak and the netizens have been demanding a ban on TikTok.

Interestingly, several celebrities have also voiced their opinion against this controversial video and emphasised that the video should be taken down from all platforms. Joining them, Pooja Bhatt has also called out TikTok for promoting such videos. Calling the video depraved, the Sadak 2 actress asserted that strict action needs to be taken against Faizal. Pooja even questioned the women in the video about the message she has been sending by her participation in it. She wrote, “What on earth is wrong with people? This is depraved. How can you allow this kind of content on your platform @TikTok_IN This man needs to be taken to task. As for the woman in the video-do you realise what immense harm you are causing by participating in this?”

Check out Pooja Bhatt’s reaction on Faizal Siddiqui’s controversial video:

What on earth is wrong with people? This is depraved. How can you allow this kind of content on your platform @TikTok_IN This man needs to be taken to task. As for the woman in the video-do you realise what immense harm you are causing by participating in this? https://t.co/I5OLTEZGVe — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) May 18, 2020

Earlier, Sona Mohapatra had also slammed Faizal and even took an indirect jibe at and stated that demeaning women is normalised in our culture. “We grew up with stories of SalmanKhan, breaking bottles on his girlfriends head in public, yet the country’s biggest star? Needs to stop,” she added.

Meanwhile, Faizal has apologised for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments and claimed that he never intended to make a video on the acid attack. He also explained that he was drinking water in the video and that’s what he had thrown on the woman’s face in the controversial clip.

