Pooja Bhatt condemns elephant killing in Kerala; Says ‘We worship Lord Ganesha and kill and abuse elephants’

After a pregnant elephant was killed brutally in Kerala, Pooja Bhatt has expressed her anger over the heinous act on Twitter.

Humanity seems to be losing its track these days especially when it comes to showing compassion towards animals. This was evident after a brutal incident of animal abuse in Kerala came into the light where a pregnant elephant was killed mercilessly by a local. It was reported that the poor animal was allegedly offered a pineapple stuffed with crackers which in turn killed the elephant. The incident has enraged the people from all walks of life and everyone is condemning this brutal incident. In fact, several celebrities have come forward to express their anger over the incident.

Pooja Bhatt, who is also appalled with the brutal killing of the elephant, has also condemned the incident on social media. The actress highlighted the hypocrisy of the society and emphasised that while we worship Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and the female goddesses, we don’t hesitate in hurting them in real. She wrote, “We worship Lord Ganesha and kill and abuse elephants. We worship Lord Hanuman & get pleasure out of watching monkeys being chained & performing degrading tricks. We worship and revere female goddesses and resent strength in women, abuse, maim them & practise female infanticide.”

Take a look at Pooja Bhatt’s tweet on elephant killing in Kerala:

We worship Lord Ganesha and kill and abuse elephants. We worship Lord Hanuman & get pleasure out of watching monkeys being chained & performing degrading tricks. We worship and revere female goddesses and resent strength in women,abuse,maim them & practise female infanticide. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 3, 2020

Apart from Pooja, celebs like , , , , Randeep Hooda took to speak against the heinous act. “Maybe animals are less wild and humans less human. What happened with that #elephant is heartbreaking, inhumane and unacceptable! Strict action should be taken against the culprits. #AllLivesMatter,” Akshay had tweeted.

