'Pooja Bhatt dropped me from her film': Cousin Ssmilly Suri recalls 'traumatic time'; reveals why Mahesh Bhatt 'couldn’t offer' her roles after Kalyug

Ssmilly Suri, basking in the success of her latest Zee 5 movie House of Lies, has been making some surprising revelations. The actress has revealed that she was the first choice to play the lead in the 2006 film Holiday but it was her cousin Pooja Bhatt who took away that chance.

For the unversed, Ssmilly is filmmaker Mohit Suri’s sister and cousin of Alia Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, and Rahul Bhatt. Revisiting losing out on her debut movie, the Crook actress told Siddharth Kannan, “Pooja dropped me from her first film Holiday. I am happy that I got dropped from the film because I got to do Kalyug which was a hit.”

Ssmilly further admitted that she was going through a lot of ‘shame and depression’ as Pooja wrote a lot about her in a daily publication’s column.

Asked about the reason for her being sacked from Holiday, Ssmilly said it was Pooja Bhatt’s call. Suri said that she was behind in making that project and she even worked with choreographer Sandeep Soparkar on several rehearsals.

She added, “Dropping me was her decision, but I will say that I learned a lot while working on that film for six months. She knows her reasons. A lot happened, and it was a traumatic time, so I don’t want to talk about it.” For the unversed, Holiday was a remake of Dirty Dancing and eventually starred Dino Morea and Kashmera Shah in the lead roles.

Why couldn’t Mahesh Bhatt offer work to Ssmilly Suri?

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was the one who helped Ssmilly come out of depression by offering her his film Kalyug. The Jodha Akbar actress said that she had locked herself after coming back from Holiday’s set. “At that time, Bhatt sahab told me that I would be doing Kalyug. I feel after Kalyug, Bhatt sahab couldn’t offer me any films because he had to listen to his daughter, and I don’t blame him,” Suri said.

Post Kalyug, Ssmilly featured in a handful of movies before venturing into the profession of pole dancing.

