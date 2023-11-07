Pooja Bhatt drops Mahesh Bhatt's pic from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's kid Raha’s birthday; muses on ‘circle of life’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor marked their daughter Raha's first birthday in a heartwarming and intimate celebration. The couple, surrounded by close friends and family, commemorated this significant milestone in their child's life. Inside pictures from the party have surfaced, revealing the thoughtful details that adorned the celebration, from customized decorations to special cakes. Pooja Bhatt shared glimpses from the festivities, including a picture of Mahesh Bhatt, accompanied by some reflective musings.

Pooja Bhatt offers peek into Raha Kapoor’s first birthday celebration

Pooja Bhatt delighted her followers by sharing glimpses from the intimate birthday celebration held on November 6 at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's residence, commemorating their daughter Raha Kapoor’s first year. Pooja posted an endearing picture holding a personalized cookie shaped like the number '1,' with Mahesh Bhatt standing in the background.

Another image showcased delectable cupcakes adorned with 'Raha' inscription, some even in the form of colorful rainbows. In the caption, she reflected, "Circle of life! (unicorn and white heart emoji)," capturing the essence of the joyous occasion. Have a look!

More about Raha Kapoor’s first birthday party

The paparazzi captured numerous guests arriving at Ranbir and Alia's residence yesterday, adding a star-studded touch to the celebration. Among those spotted were Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, Akash Ambani, Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Suhana Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and more.

