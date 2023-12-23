Pooja Bhatt expresses ‘gratitude’ on seven years of being sober: ‘When going gets tough, the tough surrender’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction.

Pooja Bhatt has become quite a well-known figure in the Bollywood industry, having appeared in numerous films throughout the years. She has delivered some outstanding performances in movies like Daddy, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, and many others. However, in her personal life, Pooja faced a difficult phase when she fell victim to addiction.

But then, Pooja Bhatt quickly came to the realization that her habit wouldn't benefit her in any way. It is said that she gave up alcoholism in 2016. Just recently, Bhatt marked seven years of sobriety and shared a heartfelt message to commemorate the occasion. Keep reading to discover what she had to say.

Pooja Bhatt celebrates seven years of being ‘sober’ after quitting alcohol in 2016

The actress has frequently spoken up about her struggles and the battle she fought against her alcohol addiction, which she gave up in 2016. Earlier today, Bhatt shared on her Instagram account, commemorating seven years of being sober.

Sharing a couple of pictures showing sunlight and one where sun rays kiss her face, she wrote, “When the going gets tough,the tough surrender Seven years sober today. Gratitude,humility,grace! To those who need to hear this-you are not alone & if I could do it,so can you #sobrietyrocks #soberlife #soberliving #onestepatatime #onedayatatime #ownyourstory #shareyourjourney #endthestigma #endtheshame #recoveryisreal #recoveryisbeautiful #recoveryisthenewcool.” Have a look at her post right here.

‘I acknowledged my addiction’: Pooja Bhatt

Apart from being a prominent face in Bollywood, she also became associated with the TV industry by featuring in the show Bigg Boss. During her appearance in one of the old episodes of the show, she had discussed her battle with alcohol addiction and shared how she ‘acknowledged’ it, before quitting it.

“I had a drinking problem, and that's why I acknowledged my addiction and made the decision to quit,” the actress had said earlier, adding that women ‘don’t openly recover’ from the issue as they don’t have a license unlike men. She shared that she would drink openly and when the realization about quitting hit her, it made her wonder ‘why should I recover in the closet.'

She proceeded to share how she was termed an alcoholic by many, however, she would correct them by saying that she is a ‘recovering alcoholic’.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

