Pooja Bhatt feels Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will make great parents

All eyes are on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ever since they have announced their pregnancy. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the junior Kapoor’s arrival and are already excited. Well, everyone from the Kapoor and Bhatt family are waiting with bated breaths for the little bundle of joy. Recently the entire Bhatt family came together to celebrate Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday. Soni Razdan even took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the entire family featuring Alia, Ranbir along with Pooja Bhatt as well. In a recent interview with BollywoodLife, Pooja opened up about Alia’s soon-to-be-born baby.

Pooja Bhatt revealed that she is ecstatic about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s baby and that they cannot wait for the bundle of joy to arrive. The actress also added that she’s sure that both Ranbir and Alia will make great parents. In the same interview, Pooja also opened up about the success of Brahmastra. She further added that Alia knows how to separate her personal life from her professional life and that she doesn't think she needs to give her opinion on everything. Pooja also added that the audience has a right to every area of her life and that's how she's engineered to live her life. Brahmastra was very special for her and she went to watch its first show on the first day.