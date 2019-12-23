Pooja Bhatt feels grateful for this new life post struggling with alcoholism

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, who has openly talked about battling alcoholism, is now three years sober and she is grateful for this new life and perspective.

Pooja, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, completed three years of sobriety on Monday. She took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone and her "new life". She wrote: " 'Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free' (John 8:32) Three years sober today. Gratitude to the universe and the hand that guides me. "Grateful for this new life, for new perspective and renewed capacity to look myself and life squarely in the eye. #threeyearssober #sobriety #clarity #vulnerability #strength #onedayatatime #onestepatatime" Pooja quit drinking on the Christmas of 2016, and has been quite vocal about her struggle with addiction.

Pooja rose to fame in the nineties with her roles in movies like "Daddy", "Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin", "Sadak" and "Zakhm". As a director, she has helmed "Paap", "Kajraare" and "Jism 2" among other projects. Pooja is all set to make a comeback as an actress in the upcoming "Sadak 2", which stars her half-sister and sees Mahesh Bhatt returning to direction after two decades. The film is a follow-up of the 1991 superhit "Sadak", and it reunites Pooja with Sanjay Dutt, her co-star of the first film. Alia co-stars with Aditya Roy Kapur.

"Sadak", a romantic thriller, revolved around a cabbie who falls in love with a sex worker. The film was loosely based on Martin Scorsese's 1976 neo-noir drama, "Taxi Driver".

Credits :IANS

