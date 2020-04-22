Pooja Bhatt gushes over an adorable throwback photo with Mahesh Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Pooja Bhatt goes 'Uffff' on an adorable throwback picture with father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

The extended lockdown has given an opportunity for everyone to spend more time with their family and loved ones. Everyone has been using making the best use of this time by playing games, watching movies, and doing some fun things with their loved ones at home. While some are staying with their family amid the lockdown, some are missing their family as they are staying away due to the lockdown. While is home quarantined with her sister Shaheen Bhatt at home, it looks like Pooja Bhatt is missing all the fun with the two.

Recently, Pooja Bhatt shared a throwback picture with father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Shaheen. In the adorable photo shared, Pooja is seen giving a kiss on Shaheen's head while the little girl is sitting on her father's lap. Sharing the pic, Pooja wrote, "And then your sister sends you a photo that makes your heart melt and turns you Into one big,molten mess! Uffffff! Thank you Shaheen. Needless to say,I love you! #memories #family #sisters # @maheshfilm @shaheenb." From Pooja's caption, we can make out that the sisters are missing each other a lot. Though we miss Alia from this adorable frame, the picture still looks just perfect.

Meanwhile, talking about Shaheen, she has been treating fans with some amazing pictures of Alia on her Instagram post. Recently, Shaheen had shared a picture of Alia pretending to nap with her pet cat on the bed. Sharing the pic, Shaheen wrote, "My pretending-to-be sleeping beauties @aliaabhatt." Even on Easter day, Shaheen treated fans by sharing an adorable photo of Alia busy making some pudding. The Bhatt sisters are definitely giving major sibling goals through their social media posts.

