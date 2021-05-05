Pooja Bhatt hails Sonu Sood for his selfless work & life affirming words; Calls him ‘extraordinarily generous’

Pooja Bhatt appreciated Sonu Sood for helping people during the pandemic. She took to her Twitter handle and praised him.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been praised by everyone for his relentless work. Last year when India was under lockdown due to the pandemic, the actor came out and supported the common people. Right from sending people to their homes to giving ration, he stood for everyone. And this year also with the second wave of Coronavirus, he is not stopping from helping people. Celebrities have also appreciated him and the latest to join the list is Pooja Bhatt. The actress hailed him for his selfless work.

She tweeted, “Extraordinarily generous & life affirming words! And truly moving because they are not spoken but truly felt! So much Respect @SonuSood In every which way. Will the bereft nation ever hope to hear this from elected leaders? Only when we do can we even begin to heal!” Her tweet came hours after the actor had tweeted his disappointment for those people who have lost their near and dear ones amid the pandemic as there is a shortage of oxygen cylinders due to which people are passing away.

The actor had mentioned in his tweet that ‘we as a country failed in saving lives’. It is worth mentioning here that the actor had airlifted a critically ill COVID-19 patient from Jhansi to Hyderabad. Doctors had asked the family to shift him to a bigger hospital as his further treatment was not possible at the local hospital.

Extraordinarily generous & life affirming words! And truly moving because they are not spoken but truly felt! So much Respect @SonuSood In every which way. Will the bereft nation ever hope to hear this from elected leaders? Only when we do can we even begin to heal! https://t.co/xxzml5QR41 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) May 5, 2021

Recently, Jonas also appreciated the actor for his work and called him a visionary philanthropist.

