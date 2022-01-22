Pooja Bhatt on her return to big screen with Chup: Feel privileged to play my age on screen

It’s been over a decade since Pooja Bhatt was seen on the big screen and her fans have been yearning to see her magic on the bada parda. While the actress did make a comeback in acting with the web series Bombay Begum last year, now Pooja is set to take over the bada parda with R Balki’s Chup — Revenge of the Artist. It is reported that the psychological thriller will also feature Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

While Pooja is excited to make a comeback, she feels it is the best time for actors of all shapes, sizes and ages. “I feel privileged that I could play my age on screen in this youth-obsessed world and industry. Otherwise, who gets to play such strong characters at 49? I must say, times are changing. I feel this is the best time for actors of all shapes, sizes, ages and backgrounds. Today, there are far more opportunities than in the ’90s when a hero and a heroine had to look and be a certain way. Conventional Bollywood was obsessed with youth, but OTT has wiped that out. With the digital medium, there’s a new language we speak, and Bollywood needs to catch up with it.

Meanwhile, Pooja is all praises for R Balki and even called him a fantastic director. “One knows of Balki and the kind of work he has created in the world of advertising. He is known for his details and aesthetics, and he has a different kind of gaze. So, when this project came to me, saying yes was a no brainer,” she added. Interestingly, Pooja is making a comeback on the big screen at a time when her younger sister Alia Bhatt is among the top stars in the industry.

However, Pooja, being the doting elder sister that she is, lauded the Raazi star. She stated, “I can’t sum up Alia Bhatt’s career in two sentences. I have to be fair to my younger sister, who is the better version of me. I can’t speak about her work in films in a few lines”.