Pooja Bhatt on insider vs outsider debate: Some people are lone wolves, others prefer the safety of the herd

At a time when the insider vs outsider debate is going on among various members of the film fraternity, Pooja Bhatt has shared her views on the same. Check out her latest tweet.

The debates related to nepotism row and ‘outsiders’ now seem to have garnered the attention of more and more people. And now it seems to have further escalated after it was being alleged by certain actors like concerning how outsiders are being treated in the industry. Be it Kangana’s recent interview over the entire matter or be it Ranvir Shorey and Anurag Kashyap’s recent war of words, this topic has now created a stir in the film industry.

Recently, Pooja Bhatt has shared a hard-hitting tweet in which she took an indirect jibe at those who have raised the ‘insider-outsider’ issue. She writes, “Insider, outsider... I know more insiders who are outsiders & even more outsiders who are insiders. Some people are born to packs, yet remain lone wolves. Others prefer the safety of the herd no matter who or where they are born to & what profession they aspire to or choose.”

Insider,outsider.. I know more insiders who are outsiders & even more outsiders who are insiders. Some people are born to packs,yet remain lone wolves.Others prefer the safety of the herd no matter who or where they are born to & what profession they aspire to or choose. — Pooja Bhatt (PoojaB1972) July 22, 2020

The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput had sparked off the debates and controversies related to the nepotism row once again. While the late actor died by suicide, certain sections of people have blamed the bigwigs of the industry like and Mahesh Bhatt for the same. Sushant passed away on 14th June 2020 and an investigation is already going on concerning the entire matter. Several people from the film fraternity and a few others known to the late actor have been summoned by the Mumbai police and interrogated for churning out further information.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

