Pooja Bhatt joins Sudhanshu Saria's Sanaa with Radhika Madan; Calls the film 'deeply moving'

Pooja Bhatt has won everyone’s hearts with her performances in films like Daddy, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Prem Deewane, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Sadak and many more. Recently, the actress joined the cast of National Film Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's social-drama film, Sanaa, which also stars Radhika Madan and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, Pooja said: “Sanaa is an deeply moving & astonishingly perceptive film that captures society’s judgments around women in a way that is going to jolt a lot of people out of their preconceived notions & comfort zone. I am thrilled & honoured that Sudhanshu made me a part of this truly important film-one that examines the lives of women as we actually live it and not in a way the world thinks or wishes that we do."

Sudhanshu Saria added: “Pooja thoroughly fits the bill for this tailormade role in Sanaa. I'm sure the legacy she carries as an actor and as the voice of women will add dimensions to the part she will be seen playing in the film. I'm thrilled that she has boarded this journey with all of us at Four Line Entertainment.”

The story revolves around a headstrong and ambitious girl (Radhika), who is raging against an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma. Sanaa is produced by Four Line Entertainment and written by Sudhanshu Saria.

Apart from this, Pooja will star next in Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, and will also feature Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol in the leading roles. It is touted to be a psychological thriller and will be directed by R Balki.

