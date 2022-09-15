Pooja Bhatt on Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra receiving hate: It is only on social media, not inside cinema halls

Pooja Bhatt has won everyone’s hearts with her performances in films like Daddy, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Prem Deewane, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Sadak and many more. The actress has always been vocal about her opinions and now, Pooja talked about the hate her step-sister Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's recently released movie, Brahmastra is receiving. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and features a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. Brahmastra Part One- Shiva is the first installment of a trilogy, in which Ranbir plays the role of Shiva, while Alia Bhatt plays the character of Isha, Ranbir’s love interest.

Talking to Indian Express, Pooja said that the hate is only on social media and not in the cinema halls. “All the hate is on social media because that doesn’t cost much. But its costs to buy a ticket. You don’t buy a ticket hoping that the film is going to be bad. When we let them down, they let us know. When we don’t, they applaud and give us so much love,” she added.