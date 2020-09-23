Pooja Bhatt on overcoming alcohol addiction, being sober: As someone who drank openly, chose to recover openly

Pooja Bhatt has penned an inspirational note to help others to begin their own journey of sobriety.

Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has shared an inspirational post for those who are constantly struggling to overcome alcoholism. The actress has always spoken openly about her journey of battling alcoholism. Now, Pooja Bhatt took to her social media handle to share a note along with a simple-yet-classy picture of her. In her post, she has mentioned that she will continue to speak about her journey to help others to begin their own journey of sobriety.

Pooja's post read as, ''Three years & nine months sober today. One more quarter and I will be four As someone who drank openly,I chose to recover openly.I truly felt it was important to share my journey to tell others,women especially, who might be struggling that they are not alone & if I could do it so could they. Was ridiculed by some but lauded for being courageous by most. I wondered why people termed speaking openly about addiction issues courageous. And also why there is an ‘anonymous’ attached to groups that help you recover. I understand more than ever today that it’s because people simplify/stigmatise addictive behaviour & tend to criminalise it without attempting to understand why someone used a substance to begin with.''

The actress further added, ''Alcohol is a drug,and was my drug of choice. Just because it is socially acceptable does not mean it is not. I have had to make more excuses for NOT drinking in the last few yrs than I ever have for drinking-to friends,foes and ‘well’ meaning acquaintances alike. A fractured society can only heal & evolve when we attempt to ‘understand’ instead of constantly standing in judgement. When we empathise instead of vilify. Until then and even beyond, I will continue to speak from a place of compassion & truth,in the hope that there is ONE person out there I could goad to start on their own journey of sobriety and stay on their path. So help me God! #sobrietyrocks #eachonereachone #eachonehealone #onedayatatime #onestepatatime #youarenotalone''.

Further, Pooja has done many hit films like Sadak, Chaahat, Border and more. She has recently made a comeback on the big screen with the sequel of her hit film Sadak. Apart from Pooja, the film also featured , and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. It was directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Credits :Pooja Bhatt Instagram

