Pooja Bhatt pays heartfelt tribute to Asif Basra; Says 'Ones that smile the most often feel the most pain’

7878 reads Mumbai
Pooja Bhatt pays heartfelt tribute to Asif Basra; Says 'Ones that smile the most often feel the most pain'
The sudden demise of actor Asif Basra has left Bollywood celebrities heartbroken. In a shocking turn of events, the actor was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Dharamshala. His unfortunate demise has sent down a wave of grief and shock across the film industry. Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anushka Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee, Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Rajkummar Rao among others have paid their heartfelt tribute to the late actor on their respective social media handles.

Joining them is actress Pooja Bhatt, who took to her Twitter handle to pay her respects. She tweeted, “The ones that smile the most often feel the most.. pain included. Shine on wherever you are Asif Basra.. and illuminate our path through these trying times and beyond Folded handsFolded handsFolded hands #AsifBasra.” Asif Basra breathed his last on 12 November. According to media reports, the Kai Po Che star died by giving up his life. He was found hanging in his rented apartment in Dharmshala, Himachal Pradesh.

Check out Pooja Bhatt’s tweet:

On a related note,  The actor who was known for his realistic acting, has passed away at age of 53. Asif Basra had acted in diversified roles over the course of his career. He has worked with actors like Rajkummar Rao, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shraddha Kapoor and won accolades for his spectacular performances. He was best known for his work in films like Black Friday, Jab We Met, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Kai Po Che to name a few.

Read Also: Priyanka Chopra Jonas pays tribute to late actor Asif Basra; Says Terrible loss of a talented, versatile actor

Credits :Pooja Bhatt Twitter

