Pooja Bhatt pays tribute to Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal; Shares unseen PICS from the film Paap

Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away owing to COVID 19 complications. He had worked in the film Paap with John Abraham.
The Coronavirus pandemic has once taken away gems from the entertainment industry. The second wave is already taking a toll and the nation is struggling hard to keep it up. Another actor cum major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away on Saturday due to COVID 19 complications. He was an ex-army officer and was a known actor who had worked in films, television, and movies. Many celebrities extended their condolences to the family. Actress Pooja Bhatt also paid tribute to him and shared a memory album from the film Paap.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, the actress revealed how she had taken the late actor in the film. She even shared an album of some unseen pictures on social media.  “I met Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal in 2002 by chance at my office in Khar. He had come in without an appointment & it so happened that I was in the garden feeding my fish when I turned and locked eyes with the most earnest-looking person I had met in a while. He introduced himself as an ex-army officer who now wants to be an actor. “Why?” Was my immediate response. “It’s a chaotic world in comparison to the army. He looked at me with the most beseeching, gentle eyes “It’s my dream Mam” he said. I melted. And cast him on the spot for my film PAAP,” she wrote. 

A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972)

To note, the late actor was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar web series Special Ops. He has worked in Page 3, The Ghazi Attack, 2 States, Murder 2, Bypass Roa,d, and many more.

Also Read: Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passes away at 52 due to COVID 19 complications; Manoj Bajpayee expresses shock

Credits :Pooja Bhatt Instagram

