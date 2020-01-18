Pooja Bhatt requests to Bollywood to clean Film City

The glitz and glamour of Bollywood creates a dream world in front of our eyes, but what is the reality? Long after a film has been released, long after the sets have been de-constructed, broken pieces of the set remain scattered here and there turning the place into a mess.

This is exactly what actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has pointed a finger at.

Pooja took to Twitter on Saturday to express how the Film City in Mumbai's Goregaon is turning into a mess. She suggested that instead of waiting for the authorities to intervene, people from the film industry should take an initiative to clean it.



She tweeted: "Film City is bustling with activity. Shame that it is in such a mess. Debris from sets long de-constructed lie everywhere. The access roads are non-existent. Why can't we film folk clean up after we create these imaginary worlds on camera? Authorities don't seem to care. But we must."

Reacting to Pooja's tweet, a user urged superstars Amitabh Bachchan, and to do something to clean up film city which takes an even worse shape in the prolonged monsoon of Mumbai.

The tweet read: "Why authorities to blame, take it on your own. From these sets you earn millions of rupees and thrown debris everywhere. This stretch becomes worst in monsoon. Sir @SrBachchan @akshaykumar @ajaydevgn plz look into and start swachchta Abhiyan in FC Goregaon everyone will support u."

Another user suggested: "Bollywood must act as an organization. Should have a monitoring body which ensure such things to be done by without fail by the concerned film crew."

While several Bollywood stars take part in beach clean up drives every now and then in Mumbai, it is now to be seen whether they will take up an initiative to clean up Film City or not.

