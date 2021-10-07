Pooja Bhatt says 'refrain from leaking glorious selfies' as she's accused of risking an informer's life.

Several Bollywood personalities have come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan after their son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau earlier this week. One of them is Pooja Bhatt. On Thursday, Pooja clapped back at a Twitter user when she was accused of revealing an informer's identity on social media.

A journalist accused Pooja Bhatt of disclosing an informer's identity via her tweet. The Sadak actress had tweeted, "And then we have those,who would fail to be cast as ‘private detectives’ in the most archaic Bollywood film.Fact is stranger than fiction & replete with far more clichés.Time to change ‘Looks like a Bollywood villain’ to ‘Looks like a Pvt Detective outsourced by a Govt agency'."

Replying to this the journalist tweeted, “An informer can be with police/ED/CBI/NIA/NCB. & informer could be anyone. Passing information and helping busting of a racket is not a crime. U are putting their lives in danger by taking their names. Drug peddlers might attack informers now. You can also help and be in raid."

Pooja Bhatt clapped back at the accusation and said that maybe they should stop "leaking glorious selfies'. She tweeted, "I have not taken their name if you use your eyes to actually ‘see’ & re-read my tweet. Or is that too much to ask? Advise the said person to refrain from taking & then leaking such glorious ‘selfies’ next time as they go viral. Discretion is the better part of valour, is it not?"

Take a look at Pooja Bhatt's tweets below:

And then we have those,who would fail to be cast as ‘private detectives’ in the most archaic Bollywood film.Fact is stranger than fiction & replete with far more clichés.Time to change ‘Looks like a Bollywood villain’ to ‘Looks like a Pvt Detective outsourced by a Govt agency’ — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 7, 2021

I have not taken their name if you use your eyes to actually ‘see’ & re-read my tweet. Or is that too much to ask? Advise the said person to refrain from taking & then leaking such glorious ‘selfies’ next time as they go viral. Discretion is the better part of valour, is it not? pic.twitter.com/TFehreH3HV — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 7, 2021

Soon after Aryan Khan's arrest, the star kid's selfie with a man had gone viral on social media. The NCB later clarified saying that he was not associated with the anti-drug agency.

Earlier, the actress and filmmaker had expressed her support. Pooja Bhatt had tweeted on the matter, “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass."

