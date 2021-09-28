Pooja Bhatt shares her 5 year journey of sobriety: My priority for the first time ever is myself

Pooja Bhatt has been an actress who has been quite vocal about her personal life, be it the highs or the lows, the good moments and even her struggles. She had made headlines when she had opened up on her battle with alcoholism. And while it’s been five years since she decided to quit drinking, the actress is often seen talking about her journey of sobriety. Taking to Instagram, Pooja Bhatt once again spoke about her relationship with sobriety and wrote how she became her priority.

Sharing a monochromatic picture of herself, Pooja wrote, “I can’t remember a time when I’ve not been in love. With people, yes..but more so with the very idea of love. I looked for love everywhere I went. Chased it down unfamiliar avenues in the dead of the night & even across countries, borders, continents. Have a lot of myself to attribute to the ones who loved me back & especially the ones that didn’t. I can’t blame anyone for failing me because the truth is I more often than not, failed myself. And then one day the universe Introduced me to the love of my life-Sobriety. And the need for validation from any other source ebbed. A demanding yet fulfilling lover, Sobriety breaks down your defences, bares & reveals your soul, calls out any and all bullshit, yet clasps your hand tight & ensures you make it through many uncertain nights, filling your dawn with such unimaginable light when you do the most revolutionary thing-say NO to yourself.”

Pooja further mentioned that while it has been five years since she has quit drinking, it has been a gratifying journey and that she is enjoying this sobriety. “It’s been almost five years of this deeply gratifying relationship. One that has helped me weather many vicious storms, kept me afloat through great loss & grounded through a supposed revival of fortune & fame. There is no room for a third in my life at this point. My priority for the first time ever, is myself. My emotional health, comes first. Sobriety, recovery gets first priority. And because recovery, like love, is selfish no matter what people say, my choice is clear- it is SINGLE BLESSEDNESS all the way! #sobrietyrocks,” she added.

Take a look at Pooja Bhatt’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja had taken a break from acting for years and made a comeback with Alankrita Shrivastava’s Bombay Begum. “I had kind of buried that part of myself and I had put the actor in me into hibernation. I was busy producing, directing and trying to make films. I must say, making movies gave me a lot of satisfaction,” she had told Pinkvilla while talking about her break.

