Pooja, Mahesh, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan pose for a shandaar family PIC at Ranbir-Alia's wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s dreamy wedding might have happened yesterday but fans cannot get enough of the D-Day pictures. Ever since bride Alia and groom Ranbir made their first official public appearance, social media is buzzing with inside photos. Just a while back, Pooja Bhatt shared a royal family photo on social media, that must have been taken during Ranbir-Alia’s wedding.

In the photo, the Bhatts can be seen smiling with the newlyweds. The photo featured Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, and Soni Razdan’s sister Tina Razdan Hertzke. While sharing the photo, Pooja wrote, “Clan.” As soon as she shared the photo, fans rushed to her social media account to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, “Nice Parivaar.” Another user commented, “May this clan keep smiling always.”

See post here:

See fans’ comments here:

To note, Ranbir and Alia dated for five long years before marrying each other. They got married at the actor’s Vastu residence in Mumbai in a close-knit ceremony. For their wedding, Alia and Ranbir twinned in beautiful gold and white Sabyasachi outfits. Alia Bhatt ditched the mainstream lehenga and wore a hand-dyed ivory organza saree.

Making the official announcement on social media, Alia Bhatt shared a series of dreamy photos and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

ALSO READ: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares an unmissable family photo with bride Alia Bhatt & groom Ranbir Kapoor