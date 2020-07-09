Pooja Bhatt shares video of Kangana Ranaut thanking Mahesh Bhatt amid Twitter battle: Rather put forth facts

Pooja Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut are involved in a Twitter battle. The two are debating over the nepotism, which has been on everyone's mind since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away.

If you've been away from social media lately, here's a quick recap for you. Pooja Bhatt and are involved in a Twitter battle over the debated of nepotism. The actress-director and the Queen star have been debating over the unfair treatment towards outsiders. While there has been an exchange of tweets yesterday, Pooja fuelled the debate by putting a video of Kangana from an awards show in the spotlight. The video was a part of the 2006 Filmfare Awards ceremony.

Kangana was awarded the Best Debut award for her performance in Gangster. The film was produced by Vishesh Films--owned by Pooja's father Mahesh Bhatt and uncle Mukesh Bhatt. In the video, Kangana thanked Mukesh and Mahesh, hugging the producer, as she made her way to accept the award.

Pooja put the video in the spotlight and wrote, "Guess videos lie too? Upside-down face Besides, it takes two to battle. I leave the denials & accusations to more evolved souls. I rather put forth facts." Pooja sparked the debate with Kangana after she said she was being asked about her views on nepotism. "Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent-actors,musicians & technicians,than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh.Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does," she tweeted yesterday.

"As for Kangana Ranaut-She is a great talent,if not she wouldn’t have been launched by Vishesh films in “Gangster”.Yes Anurag Basu discovered her,but Vishesh Films backed his vision & invested in the film. No small feat. Here’s wishing her the very best in all her endeavours," she added.

Kangana responded to Pooja's tweets. Check out her tweets in the link below.

