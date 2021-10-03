Pooja Bhatt stands in ‘solidarity’ with Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan’s arrest by NCB: This too shall pass

SRK’s son has been arrested by NCB after a raid conducted on a cruise ship in Mumbai. Aryan along with 2 others has been sent to judicial custody and will be presented in front of the honorable court on 4 October again. Several Bollywood celebrities including Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who has acted with in ‘Kabhie Haan Kabhi Naa’ took to Twitter and penned a strong word tweet in support of SRK. Pooja Bhatt, who has acted with SRK in films like ‘Chaahat’ also took to Twitter and mentioned that she stands in solidarity with the Bollywood superstar amid Aryan Khan’s controversy.

Pooja Bhatt tweeted on the matter by writing, “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass.” Meanwhile, Suchitra had tweeted, “Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all.” In another tweet, she mentioned how Bollywood stars' lives are often used as entertainment. “For all those targeting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on film stars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. It's the price of fame,” she said.

Take a look at the tweet:

I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 3, 2021

Suniel Shetty, earlier today at a media event had spoken about Aryan Khan’s controversy. He said, “I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, let’s give that child a breather. Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinizes everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child an opportunity. Let the real reports come out. Baccha hai (He’s a kid). Taking care of him is our responsibility.”

