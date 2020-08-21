Pooja Bhatt turns her Instagram account private amid death threats: Says ‘I’ll pass when life decides for me’

Recently, Pooja Bhatt took to social media to turn her Instagram account private after receiving massive trolling and death threats for her family and her. The actress shared a long post and expressed her thoughts over the negativity on the social media platform.

Pooja Bhatt, who is gearing up for the release of her film starring , Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, took to social media on Friday and announced that she is turning her public Instagram account private. The actress shared a long post about getting death threats for herself and her family in recent times and mentioned that she was advised to turn off her comments instead of making her account private. Along with a long note, Pooja also shared an image with the quote stating that she is too busy loving lovers and has no time for haters.

Taking to her Instagram account, Pooja shared a photo with Steve Maraboli’s quote that read, “I don’t have the time, energy or interest in hating the haters; I am too busy loving the lovers.” With this, Pooja shared how over the past few times, she has been receiving death threats on Instagram from anonymous trolls. She further questioned that what would one call such comments that wish death on one’s family and them. She wrote, “But is someone wishing you and your family death, constructive criticism or just an attempt at vile cyber bullying?”

Further, she explained that she was told to turn off her comments but she chose not to as she did not want to block out those people who send her love and positivity. She confirmed that she is turning her Instagram account private and wrote, “But what I have done now is make my account private. You want access to my world? Make a request. You want to converse with me,cut out the abuse.” Further, addressing the death threats, Pooja wrote, “As for wishing me death,the same God and Universe that watches over you,watches over me as well. I will pass when life decides for me. And as long as life keeps me breathing I will live to the optimum and revel in the now. We seem to have become a pathetic lot.. spewing abuse,inciting violence,following agendas of manufactured hate like sheep. We are still in the middle of a pandemic. People are dying in huge numbers every day... due to Covid,hunger,depression & unemployment. But those lives lost don’t seem to concern the haters. Their hate is what consumes them instead. But yet,I wish them well.” She wished that time would heal such people as she turned her account private.

Take a look at Pooja Bhatt’s post:

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt liked Pooja’s post as she turned her account private. Recently, on Twitter too, she raised the issue that Instagram only suggests that one blocks the haters and trollers but said that Twitter had better guidelines for online safety. Apart from this, recently, a fan told Pooja on twitter that she should not worry about Sadak 2 trailer getting massive dislikes on YouTube as it was trending. She replied back and thanked everyone for making Sadak trailer trend despite the dislikes. The film marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as a filmmaker. The film is a sequel to the 1991 film that originally starred Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. It is all set to release on DisneyPlus Hotstar on August 28.

Also Read|Pooja Bhatt addresses nepotism debate & backing Kangana Ranaut: Facts don’t find takers, fiction does

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×