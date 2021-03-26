  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pooja Bhatt urges all to 'Mask Up' amid the rising COVID 19 cases: The virus is far more resilient

Amid the spike in the COVID 19 cases in Maharashtra and in the country, actress Pooja Bhatt took to social media to remind all that they need to follow safety protocols and that the virus is not yet over.
Mumbai
Pooja Bhatt urges all to 'Mask Up' amid the rising COVID 19 cases: The virus is far more resilient
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday took to social media to remind all that the Covid-19 pandemic was not yet over amid highest spike in Maharashtra as India recorded over 53,000 cases in a day.

"Mask up people and please follow #COVID19 safety protocol. The virus is far more resilient than we would like to believe. Help the concerned authorities to help us please! Too many people have been working tirelessly to keep us safe. Yet we behave so irresponsibly. Simply not done!" Pooja tweeted on Thursday. The actress' tweet comes just a day after Maharashtra and Mumbai saw steep spike in Covid-19 cases.

There were over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mumbai on Wednesday. The city recorded 5,185 cases -- up from the previous high in 2021 on March 21 when 3,779 cases were reported. Maharashtra recorded a fresh peak of 31,855 on Wednesday.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Bhatt on her break from acting: I didn’t have the aspirations to be arm candy

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Soni Razdan says she cannot understand why 16 to 40 age group is not getting the COVID 19 vaccine first
After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan contracts COVID 19, announces with 3 Idiots twist: Farhan has to follow Rancho
Salman Khan reveals he's taken his first dose of Covid 19 vaccine after being snapped at city hospital
Kiara Advani to undergo COVID 19 test again after her ad co star Aamir Khan tests positive: Report
Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID 19; Tells fans 'Positive ho gaya, Dua Karo'
Vicky Kaushal's new PIC says it all as COVID 19 cases spike; Anupam Kher says 'don't take things for granted'