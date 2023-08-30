Pooja Bhatt wishes her ‘permanent’ friend Deepak Tijori on his birthday: ‘You make my life richer’

Pooja Bhatt’s family background is well-known to the world. She is the daughter of director-producer Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt and the step-daughter of Soni Razdan. Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt are her half-sisters. Just like her little sister Alia, Pooja also made her debut in the Hindi film industry, aspiring to become a successful actor. The actor-voiceover artist was also seen in films like Holiday, Jism 2, and Cabaret, among others.

Her most recent TV stint was in the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, where she emerged as the 4th runner-up.

Pooja Bhatt wishes bestie Deepak Tijori on his birthday

A while ago, the actor who also moved to filmmaking and direction, took to Instagram and posted a selfie with her friend and co-star Deepak Tijori. On Deepak’s birthday, Pooja took the opportunity to express her gratitude towards her ‘permanent’ friend who goes beyond time, space, hits, and flops.

Sharing the unseen picture of them together, Pooja wrote, “In a world of temporary equations, here’s to a permanent friendship.. one that goes beyond time, space, hits, flops & all of the other trappings of fame & infamy. Happy Birthday, @deepaktijoriteam You make my life richer by being part of it. I love you. For now & forever more. (Heart emoji) #deepaktijori #birthdayboy🎉 #bondsforlife”

Deepak responds to her heartfelt wishes

On reading the special note from Pooja, Deepak was overwhelmed. He came down to the comments section and thanked Pooja for her love. He wrote, “Love u more and forever more.”

More about Deepak Tijori

Deepak is a popular Indian actor and director. He is well-known for his supporting roles in Aashiqui, Khiladi, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ghulam, and Baadshah, among others. He rose to fame when Pooja Bhatt's dad Mahesh Bhatt cast him in the romantic drama film Aashiqui. Deepak had also directed the 2006 film Tom, Dick, and Harry and was seen in Big Boss 1 in the year 2006.

