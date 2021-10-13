Pooja Dadlani files application in NDPS Court to allow her inside court as Aryan Khan's representative

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea will be heard in the Sessions Court today. The star kid was sent to judicial custody after he was arrested by NCB in a drug case. Aryan's bail plea was pushed, which was scheduled on October 11 was shifted to October 13. Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani was spotted arriving at the Mumbai Sessions Court for the bail plea hearing. Amid this ongoing controversy, many celebrities have extended their support to the superstar and many were also spotted at his residence.

Well, the case is coming up with continuous updates. As reported by News18, Shahrukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani has filed an application in NDPS Court requesting to allow her in the court as Aryan Khan's representative. The bail plea hearing will start soon. It is worth mentioning here that 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD were recovered during the raid. The drugs were found hidden in clothes, underwear and purses.

Aryan Khan was arrested for consumption of drugs under NDPS Act 1985. This act attracts a maximum punishment of one year or with a fine which may extend to Rs 20,000.

Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust.

Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust.



Shahrukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani files an application in NDPS court requesting to allow her in the court as Aryan Khan's representative.@mihirz shares more details with @ridhimb pic.twitter.com/HLbXtGNb9W — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 13, 2021

India Today report says that Aryan and Arbaaz had admitted to the consumption of drugs. As per the report, Arbaaz was carrying Charas in his shoes and when the NCB officials stopped them to question him, he took it out and showed it to them.

