Pooja Hedge extends support to Kareena Kapoor Khan for alleged fee hike to play Sita: ‘More power to her’

Actress Pooja Hedge stands by Kareena Kapoor Khan in the Sita debacle. For the unversed, the latter had recently fallen prey to online trolling. The reason was that the Jab We Met actress had allegedly asked for 12 crores to play the role of Sita in the mythological film. Netizens began discussing what should be the ideal fee to play such a role. While some found Kareena’s demands valid, others were rather disappointed and offended and called for her immediate boycott.

Now, actress Pooja Hedge has expressed her support for Kareena. Speaking with ETimes, the Oka Laila Kosam actress made her stance clear. When pointed out that nobody would have had an issue with an actor demanding what he deserves, Hedge readily agreed. She even went on to quote the line from the famous Amar Prem song, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hain kehna” (People will always have something to say, that is what they do).

Pooja further stated, “That's a part and parcel of the job and I am sure even Kareena herself was unfazed by it. More power to her! She is asking for what she thinks she is worth and it is the producer's call at the end of the day on what he thinks he can pay. So more power to her. The more women realise their worth, the more they will even get what they deserve."

On the work front, Pooja has a long lineup of big commercial films. This includes -starrer Bhaijaan, Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Cirkus alongside , Most Eligible Bachelor, among others.

