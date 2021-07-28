Pooja Hegde on Bhaijaan co star Salman Khan being 'transparent': If he doesn't like you, you can tell

Pooja Hegde and will soon be coming together to shoot for Bhaijaan which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Just like several other Bollywood films, this project has also been pushed due to the Covid 19 pandemic and the deadly second wave in India. With filming resumed in several parts of the country, the makers of Bhaijaan are also working out their next shoot schedule.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with ETimes, Pooja Hegde revealed that she's ecstatic and looking forward to the shoot. "I am really excited to work with Salman Khan. The film’s shoot got postponed due to the pandemic, but we will soon start shooting for it," the actress revealed.

While she was at it, Pooja also revealed that she really admires about co-star Salman Khan's attribute of being transparent. She said, "What I really admire about him is that he is very transparent--if he likes you, he really likes you, and if he doesn't, then you can tell he doesn't. I really like that."

She added, "In a world where people can be fake, it’s really nice to at least know where you stand with a person. And that's something that takes a lot of guts to do--to be frank and honest about how you feel about the person; I think that is great."

Salman Khan is known to be his candid self, onscreen or off screen. Even while hosting Bigg Boss, the actor does not hold back from giving the contestants a piece of his mind.

