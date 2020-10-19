Pooja Hegde is excited to be on board for Cirkus; Calls Ranveer Singh & Rohit Shetty 'super talented duo'

Pooja Hedge is a part of the newly announced movie Cirkus that also features Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. The actress talks about the same in her recent tweet.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed earlier about and Rohit Shetty collaborating again for a new project. And now, the name of the movie is out which is Cirkus. To add to the audience’s excitement, the actor will be seen playing double roles in the family entertainer. As per a report by ETimes, the movie happens to be an adaptation of the popular play The Comedy of Errors by Shakespeare. Apart from Ranveer, Cirkus also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma.

Now, Pooja Hegde, who already made a name for herself in the South film industry, has expressed her excitement about being a part of the project. She has shared two pictures - one along with Ranveer Singh and the other one of the latter with Rohit Shetty in her post. Talking about the same, Pooja writes, “Beyond thrilled to be on board for this one! Cannot explain the EXCITEMENT to get on set with this super talented and energetic duo @itsrohitshetty @ranveersingh. See you soon.”

Check out her tweet below:

Beyond thrilled to be on board for this one! Cannot explain the EXCITEMENT to get on set with this super talented and energetic duo #RohitShetty @RanveerOfficial See you soon #Cirkus pic.twitter.com/zTwH73DEUG — Pooja Hegde (hegdepooja) October 19, 2020

Talking about Pooja Hedge, she last featured in the Telugu action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo alongside Allu Arjun. Meanwhile, Cirkus marks the third collaboration of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty. The actor-director duo has earlier teamed up for Simmba and Sooryavanshi. A source had earlier told Pinkvilla, “The film that is a situational comedy will be starkly different from Ranveer's Simmba avatar and it's also a quick film which will be shot over six-seven weeks.”

Credits :Pooja Hegde Twitter

