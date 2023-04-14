Pooja Hegde FINALLY reacts to her dating rumours with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Salman Khan

Actress Pooja Hegde, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She has teamed up for the first time with Salman Khan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Siddharth Nigam in important roles. The trailer was launched recently and it received an overwhelming response on social media. Recently, during the promotions, Pooja talked about her alleged romance with Salman. It was rumoured that the duo is dating each other and Salman's presence at Pooja's brother's wedding added extra fuel to the relationship reports.

Pooja Hegde has THIS to say about dating rumours with Salman Khan

While speaking to ETimes, Pooja decided to react to the false dating rumours with Salman. She claimed that she is single currently and she was only concentrating on her career. She rubbished the reports as she said, "What do I say to that? I keep reading things about me. I am single. I love being single. I am genuinely concentrating on my career right now. I am hoping from one city to the other city, that’s my goal right now. I can’t even sit and address these rumours anymore because what do I do now?"

Meanwhile, in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja will be seen playing the love interest of Salman. Their chemistry in the trailer and songs have been loved by the fans and they can't wait to see this fresh pair on the big screen. Earlier, speaking about her experience of working with Salman, the actress told ANI, "I had a great experience working with him. He is real just like you see him in interviews, he is the same on the sets too. Many people think about you but do not speak about what they feel. I like the way Salman sir is so upfront, he says what he feels."

The film is slated to release on April 21, on the occasion of Eid.

