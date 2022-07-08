Pooja Hegde flaunts her figure in black bodycon dress as she gets spotted at the airport; PICS

Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest actresses in India currently. She is associated with movies from different movie industries like Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood. She made her debut in the Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi. Her Bollywood debut was with Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjodaro. She associated herself with successful films like Duvvada Jagannadham, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Maharshi, Housefull 4 and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She had three major releases this year in the form of Radhe Shyam, Beast and Acharya and she gears up for her two Bollywood biggies which are scheduled to release at the end of this year.

Pooja was spotted at the Mumbai Airport today and looked uber-cool in a black bodycon dress. She complimented the pretty dress with a printed shrug which too looked stunning. The actress graced the paparazzi with a smile and posed for the shutterbugs before she headed for the terminal. The actress has been busy shooting for her film with Salman Khan, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which also stars other well known actors like Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati and Siddharth Nigam among others.

Have a look at Pooja Hegde’s photos from the Mumbai airport today:

The Housefull 4 actress represented India at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year along with Deepika Padukone and Hina Khan. She was one of the very few who was invited for the red carpet event of this year’s biggest blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick.

On the work front, apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan, the actress will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus which co-stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra. The actress has also been finalized in Puri Jagannath’s patriotic action film with Vijay Deverakonda titled Jana Gana Mana. Given the lineup of her films, it is safe to say that the actress is going to be headlining for a very long time to come.

