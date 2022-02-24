Pooja Hegde opts for a bougee airport look as she dons a trench coat; PICS

Pooja Hedge is quite the fashionista. She always manages to turn heads with her gorgeous attires. Be it a red carpet event or a early morning flight, you’d always find Pooja decked up! Proving the latter true, Pooja was just spotted at the airport looking absolutely stunning and making our hearts flutter. The actress recently back from her Maldives trip with her fam and the glowing tan was quite evident on her face. So sit tight and get ready to witness some outfit goals.

In the pics, Pooja Hedge looked super smart and trendy in her choice of attire. Her look was one that was straight out of London street fashion. She sported a stylish cream-coloured trench coat and paired it up with an all-black outfit underneath. Her gorgeous black handbag added that boogie factor and she also wore white sneakers for comfort. She left her hair open as it framed her face beautifully. The actress was a sight to behold as she posed beautifully for shutterbugs with her captivating eyes piercing into our souls.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Pooja Hegde has quite a lot of projects in the pipeline. She is currently working on Salman Khan's Bhaijaan, Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, a cameo in Chiranjeevi's Acharya, and SSMB28 opposite Mahesh Babu. She is also gearing up for the release of Prabhas co-starrer Radhe Shyam and Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. It seems like she is going to have quite a busy year and we absolutely cannot wait to see her in action!

