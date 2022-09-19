Pooja Hegde poses with her Cirkus co-star Ranveer Singh in new PIC, says 'Out-blinged this Sindhi'
Pooja Hegde and Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus will release on 23 December 2022.
Pooja Hegde and Ranveer Singh are all set to collaborate for the first time in Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in the lead role alongside Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, and others. Cirkus is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on 23 December 2022, coinciding with Christmas Eve. The film is loosely based on the 1982 Hindi film Angoor and is also a Hindi adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors.
On Sunday, the star casts of Cirkus such as Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, and others arrived on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi for the Grand Finale episode. The reality show is hosted by Rohit Shetty. A few hours back, Pooja took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie with Ranveer. She captioned the photo: "Out-Blinged this Sindhi, for a change!" In the photo, Pooja wore a white puffy sleeves crop top featuring a bralette-style bodice. Ranveer, on the other hand, sported a black t-shirt and a black leather jacket.
Check out Pooja Hegde and Ranveer Singh's PIC:
Cirkus marks Ranveer Singh's third collaboration with Rohit Shetty. The duo first worked together in the 2018 film Simmba. They also collaborated for Sooryavanshi, in which Ranveer had an extended cameo.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja has an interesting lineup of films releasing in 2022-23. She will feature next in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. Besides this, she has Trivikram’s film, co-starring superstar Mahesh Babu. The film is tentatively titled SSMB28 and will hit theatres across the globe on April 28, 2023. Whereas, Ranveer will be seen next in Karan Johar's film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. He also has the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Anniyan in the pipeline.
