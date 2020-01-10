Pooja Hegde shares that everyone should develop the habit of charity

Actress Pooja Hedge has opened up on the devastating wildfires in Australia saying that it makes her really sad when she see images of the disaster. She added that everyone should pitch in with donations for those affected by the tragedy.

"I just think we need to be a little more careful. Whatever is happening in Australia is devastating. When I see the images coming from there, it makes me really sad. The animals are just suffering right now. Whatever can be done, should be done in the form of donations," said Pooja, on Australia's raging bushfire crisis, which has been one of the worst in history. The fire has killed 24 people, and charred over six million hectares of land, reduced to ashes hundreds of homes and pushed millions of animals towards extinction.



Pooja added that people need to develop the habit of giving donations. "I believe charity starts at home, so we need to take care of the animals in our country. There are so many animal extinctions, and we should do our bit to support them, and help them as much as possible. We often think we don't have money and we will donate once we earn enough. But I feel even if everyone starts donating Rs 20 or 50, then it will help the cause to a large extent," she said, while interacting with the media at a donation event hosted by the pet care brand Drools.

Pooja also shared her views on stray animals being beaten up by people on public places: "Violence in general is something I do not support, whether it is towards animals or humans. If someone were to do the same to the ones who beat up animals, would they like it? Why do something you wouldn't like being done to yourself?"

Pooja will next be seen in the Telugu action-drama film "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" along with Allu Arjun and . The film is scheduled to release on January 12, coinciding with Sankranthi.

Credits :IANS

