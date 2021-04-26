Pooja Hegde tests positive for COVID 19: I am currently recuperating well

Pan India star Pooja Hegde recently declared on Instagram that she has been diagnosed COVID positive, writes a note for her followers.

Amidst the rising case of COVID at an alarming rate in India, it seems as though anybody at any point in time could contract the virus. There are safety and precaution guidelines put in place but the growth of the virus especially the second wave in the last month is not leaving any stone unturned on the way. Citizens, especially those who do not belong to the 1 percent exist in a scenario where the virus can be easily contracted.

But celebrities and movie stars have lacs and crores riding on there every day and therefore they make an effort to be extra cautious but the virus does not know the difference. Adding to a long list of movie stars, Pooja Hegde has also been diagnosed positive for COVID 19. Pooja revealed it in her Instagram story where she penned a long note for her followers. Pooja mentioned that she is home quarantined and has isolated herself. She made a request to anyone who has been in her contact to get themselves tested.

Take a look at the post:

Pooja Hegde was last seen in one of the biggest blockbusters of her career in Telugu with Icon star Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2020. Since then there has not been a theatrical release for her though one of the biggest projects in India right now called Radhe Shyam co-starring Darling Prabhas is up for a release later this year. Most of the production work on the film has been completed and a teaser was also revealed where the world of the film was looking magical, a bit of hyper-reality. She is also starring in Cirkus with Rohit Shetty and in Thalapathy 65.

